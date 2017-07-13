Women Beware!!!! 37 year old woman molested while asleep in popular ride share app vehicle.

"The ride share app company said they would terminate him immediately, but the predator is still out there and could be working for the other big ride share company."

A 37 year old woman was molested after she fell asleep in popular ride share app vehicle.

The driver took her to a remote area of industrial buildings just 10 blocks from the pick up, a popular Hollywood restaurant.

The 37 year old woman had used the app on her phone, like most of us, to take her back to Santa Monica. She fell asleep only to be woken by the driver as he had stopped the car, got the back and proceeded to grope her between her legs and kiss her face and mouth.

She woke up immediately and pushed him off and got out of the car. He got back in the front and drove off - he cancelled the ride and she has no history on her phone from the app, other than a text from the popular ride share app with the name and vehicle type of the driver.

The ride share app company said they would terminate him immediately, but the predator is still out there and could be working for the other big ride share company.

The incident has been reported to the police in Hollywood and they are taking action to find him.

Unfortunately, there are so many other ’reports’ that are even more extreme than that of my friend’s, so, this driver is quite possibly out there, driving in Los Angeles. The paradigm that needs to shift.

If you are still going to take any ride share app rides, make sure that you call a friend right when you get in the car and loudly tell your friend, “I am in this ride share car with (name of driver) and I am going from this place to this place, and I will share my ride details with you from the app now.”

Today, spread the message far and wide that all women are to be honored and revered as the Divine goddesses that they are. That we will be balancing the scales that have been EXTREMELY out of balance. That every woman’s voice is to be heard. That every woman’s body is to be honored and appreciated as the Creator that it is. The roar of the Divine Feminine is very much alive and she will never be silenced again.

#womenspeakup , #beAware