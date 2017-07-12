Four Lockheed Martin Facilities Recognized with Top Security Award

The Defense Security Service (DSS) recognized Lockheed Martin sites in Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Marietta, Georgia; Orlando, Florida; and Palmdale, California, with the 2017 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award.

The award is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed on industry contractors that are cleared to protect U.S. Department of Defense information.

Out of approximately 13,000 cleared facilities considered for this award annually, 36 received the Cogswell honor. The criteria for the Cogswell Award focus on principles of security excellence and providing leadership to other cleared facilities in setting high standards for security.

“We’re honored to have been recognized for the work our security professionals do in establishing and maintaining a program that goes beyond requirements,” said Bob Trono, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and chief security officer. “Safeguarding our people, property, information and systems is critical for our nation’s warfighters who protect us on the battlefield.”

The employees at the four company sites work on a variety of programs including design, engineering and manufacturing for air and missile defense capabilities, aircraft production and operations, and developing and building advanced combat systems.

The awards were presented recently at the National Classification Management Society’s national seminar in Anaheim, California.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.