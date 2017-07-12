Volvo Trucks unveils new VNL series

“The new Volvo VNL builds on our long-standing commitment to deliver the safest, most comfortable and most efficient long-haul truck on the market,” says Göran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Infused with new innovations and technologies, we’re proud to expand upon that commitment to our current and future customers with this new design.”

Designers of the new Volvo VNL combined elements of Volvo’s design language with dynamic new features. Swept back headlights include signature Volvo daytime running lights and frame a bold new Volvo grille and hood. Redesigned and repositioned engine air intakes allow for less turbulent intake air delivery. Airflow up and around the cab has also been optimized with new chassis and roof fairings.

“While we wanted the new VNL to make a statement on the road, we knew that it also had to make a statement to our customers’ bottom lines” says Wade Long, director of product marketing for Volvo Trucks North America. “The incredible design elements that we’ve incorporated not only look great, but they add value for the customer.

The VNL series comes standard with the 13-liter Volvo D13 engine, while Daycab and VNL 400 models can spec the 11-liter Volvo D11 as an option. The 15-liter Cummins X15 is also available in the VNL series.

The new Volvo VNL series was designed and engineered at Volvo Trucks’ North American technology center in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be built at Volvo’s New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia, where all Volvo models for the U.S. are assembled. Volvo engines and transmissions powering each VNL model will be produced at Volvo’s powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

------

The Volvo Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group’s sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.