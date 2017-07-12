Intel Unveils Powerful Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, Bringing Next-Generation Business and Consumer Experiences to Life

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors are uniquely architected for today’s evolving data center and network infrastructure — offering businesses the industry’s highest energy efficiency and system-level performance averaging 1.65x higher performance2 over the prior generation. In growing workloads like AI, Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver 2.2x performance3 over the prior generation.

Designed to support an expanding range of existing and emerging data center, and network workloads, including cloud computing, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Features the richest suite of platform innovations and several integrated performance-boosting technologies including Intel AVX-512, Intel Mesh Architecture, Intel QuickAssist, Intel Optane SSDs, Intel Omni-Path Fabric and more delivering up to 4.2x more virtual machines13 (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system leading to 65 percent TCO improvement.14

Intel also announced Intel Select Solutions delivering a choice of optimized solution configurations to help speed evaluation and deployment of data center and communications network infrastructure.

Intel today launched its new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, providing businesses with breakthrough performance to handle compute-hungry tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing. Today’s launch marks the greatest set of data center and network processor advancements in a decade.

“Data center and network infrastructure is undergoing massive transformations to support emerging use cases like precision medicine, artificial intelligence and agile network services paving the path to 5G,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Intel Data Center Group. “Intel Xeon Scalable processors represent the biggest data center advancement in a decade.”

Today’s general availability announcement follows Intel’s largest data center early ship program with more than 500,000 Intel Xeon Scalable processors already sold to leading enterprise, high-performance computing, cloud and communication services provider customers. Customers will benefit from a dramatic performance increase of 1.65x on average2 over previous generation technology. With 58 world records and counting, Intel Xeon Scalable delivers industry leading performance across the broadest range of workloads.

Intel Xeon Scalable processors also provide businesses with the richest suite of platform feature innovations that deliver significant performance increases across key workloads. These include:

Artificial Intelligence : Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference3compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance3 gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services.

Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference3compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance3 gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services. Networking : Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate22 for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation.

Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate22 for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation. Virtualization : Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines13 (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization.

Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines13 (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization. High Performance Computing : Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement1 with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation.

Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement1 with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation. Storage: Processes up to 5x more IOPS11 while reducing latency by up to 70 percent11versus out-of-the-box NVMe SSDs when combined with Intel® Optane™ SSDs and Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK), making data more accessible for advanced analytics.

The Intel Xeon Scalable processor features a new core microarchitecture, new on-die interconnects and memory controllers. The resulting platform optimizes performance as well as the reliability, security and manageability necessary in data centers and networking infrastructure.

Foundation for Next-Generation Data Centers and Communications Networks

Intel also introduced Intel Select Solutions, a solutions brand aimed at simplifying and speeding the deployment of data center and network infrastructure, with initial solutions delivery on Canonical Ubuntu*, Microsoft SQL 16* and VMware vSAN 6.6*. Intel Select Solutions is an expansion of the company’s deep investment in Intel Builders ecosystem collaborations and will deliver a choice of Intel-verified configurations to the market, enabling customers to speed return on investment in Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based infrastructure for user-prioritized workloads.

Uniquely architected to help customers accelerate the deployment of cloud infrastructure, transform communications networks and unleash artificial intelligence, the Intel Xeon Scalable platform is supported by 100s of ecosystem of partners, more than 480 Intel builders and more than 7,000 software vendors to drive software optimizations that take advantage of the platform. The Intel Xeon Scalable processor has received broad supportfrom a variety of companies, including Amazon*, AT&T*, BBVA*, Google*, Microsoft*, Montefiore*, Technicolor* and Telefonica*.

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, specific software, or services activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer.

For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visithttp://www.intel.com/performance/datacenter or www.intel.com/benchmarks.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors.

Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more information on the performance and system configuration please see 1, 2, 3, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18 and 22 atwww.intel.com/xeonconfigs

Cost reduction scenarios described are intended as examples of how a given Intel- based product, in the specified circumstances and configurations, may affect future costs and provide cost savings. Circumstances will vary. Intel does not guarantee any costs or cost reduction.

No computer system can be absolutely secure.

