MapAnything and Esri Create ArcGIS Connector App for Salesforce

MapAnything, Inc., MapAnything, Inc., the leader in geo-productivity and intelligence, in partnership with Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, announced a new app called the MapAnythingR Connector for ArcGISR. The connector will serve as a bi-directional integration layer between Esri ArcGIS and Salesforce.



Available as part of the MapAnything Spring’17 Release, the add-on app will enable customers to access their ArcGIS mapping and location intelligence inside the MapAnything Platform. Once connected, the MapAnything user interface will help Salesforce users:



View and interact with Esri maps and data alongside their existing customer and business data, exposing new opportunities to drive revenue and increase efficiency.

Improve decision making by aligning two core systems of record, the GIS system and the CRM.

Make it easy for GIS professionals to share insights seamlessly with their counterparts.



The East Sussex Highways, in Partnership with CH2M/Costain, was both looking to modernize their IT infrastructure using Salesforce, and needed a seamless way to visualize their roads and assets in context to their constituent requests. Since deploying the MapAnything + ESRI joint solution, they’ve reduced wasted Field Visits by 50% and resolve 96% of their contact-center requests exceeding their KPI baseline of 80%.



“Over 100,000 public sector clients trust Esri to provide GIS solutions for economic development and drive constituent engagement,” said Chris Cappelli, Esri director of global sales and business development. “ The MapAnything Connector for ArcGIS will be invaluable to municipalities and commercial businesses using Salesforce and ArcGIS, enabling them to maximize return on investment from both technologies.”



While the initial launch of the connector app will focus on helping the 311 market by enabling Salesforce customers to consume ArcGIS content, the application has many use-cases across Retail, Commercial Real-Estate, Telecommunications and Economic Development.



“In addition to the launch, the new partnership between MapAnything and Esri brings the power of GIS to business users everywhere,” said John Stewart, CEO of MapAnything. “As a result of this collaboration, field salespeople, customer service representatives, and service technicians using Salesforce will have access to solutions that will help them increase sales and make more informed decisions.”



The MapAnything Connector for ArcGIS is available now, and will be highlighted at the ESRI User Conference July 10th-14th in San Diego, CA.



###

About Esri

Since 1969, Esri has been giving customers around the world the power to think and plan geographically. The market leader in GIS, Esri software is used in more than 350,000 organizations worldwide including each of the 200 largest cities in the United States, most national governments, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri applications, running on more than one million desktops and thousands of Web and enterprise servers, provide the backbone for the world’s mapping and spatial analysis. Esri is the only vendor that provides complete technical solutions for desktop, mobile, server, and Internet platforms. Visit us at www.esri.com.



Esri, the Esri globe logo, GIS by Esri, ArcGIS, www.esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective trademark owners.



About MapAnything, Inc.

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce, and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to go? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is an innovator and pioneer in Geo-Productivity Software. With more than 1,800+ customers globally, ranging from Large Enterprises to Small Business, we believe that “Where Matters.”



MapAnything is a Salesforce Gold App Innovation Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. They have received Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.



Esri Press Information

Contact: Karen Richardson, Esri

Tel.: 909-793-2853, extension 1-3491

Email: press@esri.com

