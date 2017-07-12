New die making order: thyssenkrupp to supply production equipment to Chinese automaker

thyssenkrupp System Engineering has received an order from the Chinese automotive manufacturer SGMW for the manufacture and delivery of body stamping dies for a new vehicle generation. The contract value is in the double-digit million euro range. Under the contract thyssenkrupp will plan, design and manufacture tools for the production of exterior body parts, including fenders, doors and side panels, for the new SUV “CN300M”. Additionally, the two companies have concluded a joint agreement to explore further, longterm cooperation in the field of automotive manufacturing technology.

SGMW, a joint venture between GM China, SAIC and Wuling Motors, is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in China with an annual production capacity of more than two million vehicles. From 2019 the company plans to produce around 150,000 of the new SUV models per year. In addition, SGMW is already a major manufacturer of electric vehicles with planned production capacities of up to 800 cars per day.

Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO of thyssenkrupp System Engineering: “Manufacturing demanding dies is one of our core competencies which we are continuously expanding. This creates the basis for extremely high production quality. In addition to major international automotive manufacturers, we are also supplying more and more Chinese producers with our manufacturing solutions. With our location in Shanghai, we will continue to expand our relationships with customers based in China.”

At the end of 2015, the automotive supplier opened a new site in Shanghai to strengthen its Chinese business and expand its local product portfolio. It has more than 250 employees producing body making solutions as well as assembly and test systems for the local automotive industry. thyssenkrupp has been supplying the Asian market with automotive production plants from China for more than ten years.

About thyssenkrupp System Engineering:

thyssenkrupp System Engineering is an international systems partner for all key elements of the car body and powertrain process chains in the automotive industry. Its capabilities also include automation solutions for electric storage and drive systems, solutions for innovative lightweight designs as well as lines and test systems for the aircraft industry. The company is a strong and reliable partner that supports its customers in optimizing their value chains and efficiency.

About thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions:

The Industrial Solutions business area at thyssenkrupp is a leading partner for the engineering, construction and service of industrial plants and systems. Based on more than 200 years of experience we supply tailored, turnkey plants and components for customers in the chemical, fertilizer, cement, mining and steel industries. As a system partner to the automotive, aerospace and naval sectors we develop highly specialized solutions to meet the individual requirements of our customers. More than 21,000 employees at over 70 locations form a global network with a technology portfolio that guarantees maximum productivity and cost-efficiency.