Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights that will be allotted to the Company’s and its major subsidiaries’ directors (*), in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated June 26, 2017.

(*) Directors and executive officers of the Company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

1. Name of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 2017 Tokio Marine Holdings Stock Acquisition Rights (stock option scheme under a stock-linked compensation plan) (the “Stock Acquisition Rights”)

2. Amount to be paid for the Stock Acquisition Rights

455,100 yen for each Stock Acquisition Right (4,551 yen for each stock)

3. Date of allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 11, 2017

4. Date of payment of consideration in exchange of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 11, 2017