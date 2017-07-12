Cisco and Enel Sign Agreement on Digitisation and Innovative Services

Enel and Cisco have signed a memorandum of understanding for developing innovative digital solutions in the energy sector.

The aim is to fully leverage the potential of telecommunications technology, IT security and the Internet of Things to create new services and a smart grid that is even more secure, intelligent and reliable for serving Italy’s needs.

This target can also be achieved by devising a specialist training programme enabling not only Enel employees but also numerous students and industry professionals to update their skills and acquire the necessary knowledge for managing, monitoring and protecting a grid in which digital technology and traditional electrical technology are ever more interconnected.

The agreement entered into is part of the programme entitled Digitaliani, the Cisco investment plan for Italy that will release funding of 100 million US dollars over three years to accelerate countrywide digitisation. The spread of digital skills and key infrastructure innovation are the two cornerstones of the programme.

“Digitisation allows for better management and protection of precious resources such as energy. This agreement between Cisco and Enel reflects the belief of both companies that together we can develop digital innovation and launch high-tech initiatives to create a new generation of services based on the Internet of Things. The world is changing at an ever faster pace and the key to addressing the challenges and opportunities of the future is joint creativity and innovation,” commented Edwin Paalvast, Senior Vice-President of Cisco EMEAR.

Livio Gallo, Enel’s Head of Global Infrastructure and Networks, added: “The energy sector is entering a new era in which connectivity and the ability to collect, process and correctly utilise data already plays and will play an ever more important role.

When providing its services the world over, Enel will be backing digitisation and convergence through the spread and use of the latest technologies working in synergy with local economies. The agreement with Cisco is in line with the group vision, Open Power, which focuses on forging partnerships with the most qualified companies to develop new applications and spread the digital culture”.

“All the projects in our Digitaliani programme have an equal emphasis on people and their skills, as well as on technology,” added Cisco Italy General Manager Agostino Santoni. “Therefore, as well our best technological expertise, we have made a commitment to Enel for digital training, because their work on this strategic national infrastructure will ensure energy security that is both sustainable and available to all”.

Training for the grids of the future

The Enel and Cisco programme with consist of the following courses.

Introductory level training on smart grids on the Smart Grid Training Programme, which is part of the Cisco Networking Academy.

Specialist training aimed at people working on the electricity grid, focusing on network technology, digital management of the electricity grid and on cybersecurity.

Jointly innovating the energy generation and distribution processes

Cisco and Enel will be developing high-tech solutions to increase the level of digitisation and innovation in the energy generation and distribution processes, and to make new services available according to the paradigms introduced by the Internet of Things and cybersecurity. For the cybersecurity solutions, the two companies will concentrate on protecting the systems and the technological components relevant to the delivery of energy services.

