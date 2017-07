Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2017 Second Quarter Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their 2017 second quarter financial results at 7 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 26.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The presentation (listen-only) and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community and the news media will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access Information Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Ford Earnings Call: 9 a.m. EDT

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Passcode: Ford Earnings

Web: www.shareholder.ford.com

REPLAY

(Available after 1 p.m. EDT the day of the event through Thursday, August 3, 2017) www.shareholder.ford.com

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Replay Passcode:

Ford Earnings: 95413408