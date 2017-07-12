Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2017 Second Quarter Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their 2017 second quarter financial results at 7 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 26.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The presentation (listen-only) and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community and the news media will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access Information – Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Ford Earnings Call: 9 a.m. EDT

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Passcode: Ford Earnings

Web: www.shareholder.ford.com

REPLAY

(Available after 1 p.m. EDT the day of the event through Thursday, August 3, 2017) www.shareholder.ford.com

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Replay Passcode:

Ford Earnings: 95413408