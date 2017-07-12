2017 Mazda CX-5 Joins Entire Mazda Lineup1 Tested as an IIHS ‘Top Safety Pick+’

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced that its 2017 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) “Top Safety Pick+” designation, the nonprofit institution’s highest rating. Every 2017 model year Mazda vehicle tested by IIHS has been rated a Top Safety Pick+, when equipped with optional front crash-prevention and specific headlights, leaving Mazda as the only full-line automaker able to make such a claim.

CX-5 has been awarded as a Top Safety Pick every year since its debut in 2012. This marks the fifth-consecutive year as a “Top Safety Pick+” winner. CX-5’s standard Smart City Brake Support and the effectiveness of its standard LED headlights were both instrumental to CX-5 earning top scores in the latest, strictest additions to IIHS’s safety criteria.

“Our Mazda Proactive Safety Philosophy guides us to develop cars and crossover SUVs that are nimble and direct-feeling to help a driver avoid incidents altogether. Our vehicles are designed and engineered to help protect the driver and passengers if a collision happens,” said Masashi Otsuka, VP of research and development, MNAO. “To Mazda, safety is about empowering the driver as much as helping to protect him or her. We’re proud of the accomplishments of the CX-5 development team and appreciative of the IIHS’s recognition.”

To attain “Top Safety Pick+” honors, a vehicle must earn the highest rating of “Good” for 2017 in five crashworthiness tests; an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for front crash prevention; and an “Acceptable” or “Good” headlight rating.

From driving alone or transporting the whole family, additional proactive safety and i-ACTIVSENSE driver-aid technologies are available on the freshly redesigned 2017 CX-5, such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with close proximity warning, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, to help ensure a safe and confident drive. By bringing together enhanced safety features, the latest innovations in Mazda’s lightweight, efficient SKYACTIV Technology and wrapped in elegant KODO—Soul of Motion design, CX-5 also keeps wallets safe by providing remarkable value at a starting MSRP[2] of $24,045. The 2017 CX-5 is currently available in Mazda dealerships nationwide.

For more information about the 2017 CX-5, visit: https://insidemazda.mazdausa.com/cx-5/

For more information about the IIHS, visit: http://www.iihs.org/

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 600 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

[1] When equipped with optional front crash prevention technologies and specific headlights.

[2] MSRP does not include $940 destination charge ($985 in Alaska) or taxes, fees or additional charges.