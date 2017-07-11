BASF releases Fendona CS perimeter pest solution

BASF released a new perimeter pest solution, FendonaTM CS controlled release insecticide for use in the U.S. The broadly effective perimeter pest solution produces faster results and fewer callbacks.

The insecticide helps Pest Management Professionals (PMPs) beat tough-to-control mosquitoes, spiders, and scorpions, as well as everyday perimeter pests like ants and beetles, and occasional invaders like earwigs and pillbugs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved Fendona CS insecticide for use on more than 60 pests and a wide range of interior and exterior surfaces. The new insecticide outperformed competitive products in trials, reducing callback rates, lowering labor and material costs, and increasing the satisfaction of customers and PMPs alike.

“Customer satisfaction is arguably the ultimate measure of success,” says Dave Biegacki, Urban Pest Control Product Manager at BASF. “Helping PMPs develop positive relationships with their customers is our top priority. PMPs put their reputations on the line with every service call, and our role is to support them with a solution like Fendona CS insecticide that meets or exceeds growing demands for efficacy and sustainability.”

Two innovations differentiate Fendona CS insecticide: an active ingredient called alpha-cypermethrin that is four times more effective than regular cypermethrin, and an advanced encapsulation technology that produces smaller capsules, or microcaps. This facilitates diffusion of the active ingredient from inside the capsule into the lipophilic cuticles of pests. When these microcaps come in contact with the lipophilic insect cuticle, the active ingredient penetrates the pest.

“The potent and efficient delivery of the active ingredient means you can use significantly less to achieve superior results,” explains Bob Hickman, BASF Technical Service Representative. “The smaller cap size means a greater number of capsules are distributed over an area, increasing the chance of contact with the insects.”

The unique encapsulation offers other benefits, as well:

Reduces paresthesia; a skin irritation technicians can experience when handling pyrethroids.

Protects the active ingredient from rain and the sunlight for greater durability.

Prevents absorption into porous surfaces to maintain accessibility to pest.

Always read and follow label directions.

