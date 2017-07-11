Siemens partners with Singapore to establish its first fully-integrated Digitalization Hub

To address the substantial opportunities in urbanization and industrialization that are rapidly arising in Asia, Siemens will be setting up a Digitalization Hub in Singapore. At this Hub, Siemens will develop innovations for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrie 4.0 in collaboration with its customers in Southeast Asia. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Hub will also complements the county’s efforts to become a Smart Nation, because Siemens will be using its IoT operating system MindSphere - to drive digitalization in Singapore.

The Hub was inaugurated today at parallel events in Singapore and at Siemens’ headquarters in Munich: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and the President and CEO of Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser, unveiled a plaque in Munich to mark the Hub’s opening, while Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry), S. Iswaran, opened the Hub in Singapore with the CEO of Siemens Singapore, Armin Bruck.

“Singapore is one of the greatest economies in the world. It is known for excellence, long term planning and forward thinking. Siemens will be key partner to help prepare Singapore for the new digital economy. Piloting MindSphere as the IoT operating system, Singapore has a unique opportunity to become the leading fully integrated urban ecosystem on the globe. To help achieve this, we’re setting up our largest fully-integrated Digitalization Hub in Singapore. We are bringing together experts from all our businesses, leveraging our leading industry know-how to optimize energy management, modernize infrastructure and transform industries,” said Joe Kaeser.

EDB Chairman Dr. Beh Swan Gin said, “We are proud to partner Siemens in its new Digitalization Hub which will support Singapore’s move to become a Smart Nation. Leveraging Siemens’ MindSphere operating system, this Hub will create new opportunities for businesses to tap onto the country’s rich digital ecosystem to co-develop innovative digital solutions in the Industrial IoT space.”

As part of the Digitalization Hub, Siemens will cooperate with customers, partners and universities to develop new digital applications. MindSphere provides an optimal platform for ensuring connectivity across all infrastructures and different industries. Apps and digital services that help analyze huge data volumes can be developed and managed on the operating system in order to gain new insights for optimizing complex systems.

Starting with 60 specialists from a variety of disciplines, the Hub team is expected to grow to 300 by the year 2022. It will bring together data scientists, solution architects, software engineers, system experts and domain specialists from the urban infrastructure, industrial and healthcare sectors. They will develop, test and commercialize innovations and future-ready digital solutions.

To mark the launch of the Digitalization Hub, three collaboration agreements were signed with Singapore organizations.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) will partner with Siemens to create and showcase data-driven innovations for urban infrastructure, such as innovative mobility solutions based on self-driving vehicles, and advanced data analytics for optimizing the performance of green buildings.

SP Group, Singapore’s sole transmission and distribution utility, will collaborate with Siemens to build a next-generation energy management software platform for SP’s 24/7 control centers, to enable more robust planning, surveillance and predictive maintenance of Singapore’s electricity network. They will also create a multi-energy urban microgrid solution to help consumers save energy and cost.

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), a leading Information Communications Technologies system provider in the region, and Siemens signed a partnership agreement with Siemens for co-creating and proactively marketing innovative digital use cases in the field of transportation, including roads, harbors, airports and mass transit. The focus is on applications and solutions for connectivity, cybersecurity, data convergence, analytics and contextualization. These applications will use MindSphere to enable expansion into further market segments.

With its Smart Nation initiative, the Singapore government aims to create a digitally networked environment that will enhance the quality of life throughout the country. Focused on five fields – transport, household and environment, productivity, healthcare and aging, and the public services sector – the initiative will provide Singapore with one of the most advanced urban development projects in the world.

