Ford Issues Safety Recall for Certain 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-Liter Gas Engine Vehicles with 6F35 Transmissions to Replace Torque Converters

Certain 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 6,000 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine-equipped vehicles with 6F35 transmissions that may have torque converters with inadequately welded studs.

In the affected vehicles, if the welded studs detach, the torque converter will lose coupling to the engine flexplate. This can result in loss of motive power without warning while driving, which may increase the risk of a crash. The power steering, power brakes, electrical function and vehicle restraint systems will continue to operate, and the transmission park function will not be affected.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Dealers will replace torque converters at no cost to the customer.

Affected vehicles include:

2017 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, April 25, 2017 to June 20, 2017

2017 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 4, 2017 to June 15, 2017

2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 4, 2017 to June 19, 2017