Mitsui to Donate 2,000,000 yen to Aid Flood Relief Efforts in Kyushu

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”, Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) announced today a 2,000,000 yen donation through its Kyushu Office to aid relief efforts in the areas of northern Kyushu, Japan, devastated by heavy rain and landslides that began on July 5th. Mitsui will continue to assess the situation of the affected areas and also consider other measures, such as organizing, if appropriate, the dispatch of employee volunteers and soliciting donations from its employees.

Mindful of the devastation caused by this disaster, Mitsui hopes that this contribution will provide some measure of relief to those who continue to suffer in the wake of this tragedy.