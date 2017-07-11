Toyota Presents Highlander Hybrid to NCLR Community Leader

For decades, El Concilio, a non-profit community-based social service organization, has worked to improve the quality of life of Latinos and other underserved communities in California’s Central Valley. Now, El Concilio’s efforts will be enhanced through the help of Toyota.

El Concilio was presented with a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid at the 2017 National Council of La Raza (NCLR) Annual Conference and National Latino Family Expo. The award was part of Toyota’s national inspirational campaign Juntos Somos Imparables, now on its fourth stop on a national tour. The campaign features an experiential art installation designed to inspire the Hispanic community.

“The new car will enable our organization to expand community outreach and facilitate transportation for the one-on-one visits to patients in rural areas and those that face mental health challenges,” said Vanessa Hernandez, case manager for Latino Behavioral Health of El Concilio said.

Since 1968, El Concilio has provided service to help create self-sufficiency through counseling, referrals and education. The organization also offers a wide range of programs from a preschool program, to a health access transportation program, and rural home visit program.

“Organizations such as El Concilio play an important role in improving quality of life in rural areas through mobility, providing necessary resources and helping people connect to vital services,” said Adrienne Trimble, general manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Toyota Motor North America. “Recognizing those who help to make our communities better and inspire us is why we began our Juntos Somos Imparables campaign earlier this year, and El Concilio is an excellent example.”

The Juntos Somos Imparables exhibit features values such as “courage” and “perseverance” on license plates. Participants select a value they embody and write the name of the person who instilled that value, and replace the license plate on the wall. The result is a collective mural of those who have inspired the Hispanic community.

“This unique exhibit provides an uplifting message that reminds us of those who have made a difference in our lives,” stated Janet Murguía, President and CEO of the NCLR. “By sharing inspirational stories, we encourage the next generation to dream bigger. We thank Toyota for its strong commitment to the Latino community, and its long-standing partnership with NCLR.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to share their inspirational story in the Toyota booth area, and to post their experiences under the hashtags #SomosImparables and #VayamosJuntos. Toyota’s celebrity spokesperson, five-time National Emmy Award winning journalist, Neida Sandoval will be on hand to share her own inspirational story and to encourage everyone to celebrate their Juntos Somos Imparables stories.

