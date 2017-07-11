JYSK Nordic and DHL sign exclusive 5-year global supply chain management agreement

DHL International Supply Chain, the specialist supply chain management team of DHL Global Forwarding, has signed an exclusive five-year contract extension with JYSK Nordic, part of the JYSK Group. As an international chain with Scandinavian roots, JYSK sells everything for the home in over 2,500 stores in 48 countries. As part of the agreement, DHL International Supply Chain manages JYSK Nordic’s inbound flow with an integrated supply chain solution including online vendor booking and Purchase Order management services. DHL will continue to handle an annual volume of approximately 55,000 TEUs, predominantly from Asia as well as the Mediterranean, Latin America and the Middle East into the EMEA region.

“We are very pleased that our service to JYSK Nordic has resulted in a contract extension and look forward to continue to service JYSK Nordic with a strong supply chain solution that will assist them in growing their business successfully” says Chris Arnold, Head of Operations Nordics & Central Eastern Europe, DHL Global Forwarding International Supply Chain.

JYSK Nordic opened their first store in Denmark in 1979. While all over the world JYSK works under the same brand, the stores in Germany and Austria are called Dänisches Bettenlager.

All services to JYSK are delivered through the dedicated DHL International Supply Chain team in Scandinavia, supported by a strong operational set-up throughout Asia and the Middle East region. Transparent, fast and reliable management of all shipments in the JYSK Nordic supply chain is achieved through full end-to-end visibility of all Purchase Orders down to item level – from order placement through to fulfillment.

“The DHL solution has provided better control and visibility in our supply chain and brings real value to JYSK, especially through online vendor booking and the EDI connections. We see that the solution has supported our continued efforts to streamline and improve our inbound flow and look forward to continuing to grow our successful partnership with DHL”, comments Loui Andreasen, Shipping Manager JYSK Nordic.