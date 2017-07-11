OpenText Launches New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform to Enable Business Insight

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the availability of OpenText Magellan, the company’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. OpenText Magellan is a flexible AI and analytics platform that combines open source machine learning with advanced analysis and the capabilities to acquire, merge, manage and analyze Big Data and Big Content. Unveiled and demonstrated at OpenText Enterprise World 2017, Magellan’s cognitive computing platform offers users machine-assisted decision making, automation, and business optimization, in an easy to use and affordable package.

OpenText Magellan is a cost-effective solution built on a cohesive, highly scalable infrastructure equipped for handling massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. Powered by OpenText Analytics, and Apache Spark, OpenText Magellan integrates across any EIM architecture to dramatically reduce the time, effort and expertise required to leverage the value of advanced analytics in decision making and task automation.

“Enterprises have created vast data lakes of information over the last decade, and OpenText Magellan helps to organize that information and unlock its value,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO. “As automation advances at incredible rates, and enterprise data grows larger, OpenText Magellan brings the power of analytics, algorithms and statistical models to organizations around the world for advanced decision making and better business insight. With OpenText Magellan, we are moving towards a more open, scalable and affordable future for AI. OpenText is committed to ensuring AI is designed into its offerings from day one.”

“Data is the feedstock of AI, and unstructured data in particular, is where the hidden insights lie; insights into customer intent, employee behavior, partner’s contractual obligations and litigants’ evidence,” said Nick Patience, Founder & Research VP, 451 Research. “The ability to ingest, analyze and understand vast quantities of data – combining structured with unstructured - is now possible using AI-driven platforms and applications. Companies that understand this will gain advantages over those that don’t and equip themselves for the AI-driven economy.”

The solution is designed for multiple use cases enabling customers to:

Leverage Machine Learning to unlock the value of EIM data by analyzing customers, trading partners, employees, orders, invoices, cases, documents and other data managed in these systems.

Deliver value from AI faster and cost-effectively by deploying a cohesive platform with pre-integrated components to minimize the effort and expertise required to go live.

Democratize access to AI by empowering data scientists to create custom algorithms for use by business analysts and operational users.

Utilize an open-source, Apache Spark-based platform to automatically derive the most current and complete insights from Big Data and EIM Content to achieve optimal outcomes.

Augment applications automatically with fast, self-service analytics, empowering business users to delve deep into massive amounts of data and derive actionable insight.

OpenText Magellan is part of the OpenText EIM portfolio, enabling organizations to discover and manage information to spur growth and innovation and decrease time to competitive advantage. The platform consists of comprehensive and integrated product solutions including Content Suite, Process Suite, Experience Suite, Analytics Suite, Discovery Suite and Business Network. OpenText’s EIM solutions are available for deployment on premises, in the cloud and in hybrid deployments.

Availability OpenText Magellan is available immediately.

