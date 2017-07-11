Epson BrightLink Pro Interactive Display Wins Network Products Guide IT World Award

Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide, today announced its collaborative BrightLink® Pro 1460Ui interactive display is a recipient of the world’s premier information technology awards – the 12th Annual IT World Awards®, presented by Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide. The Epson BrightLink Pro 1460Ui won Gold in the Video Solutions and Video Conferencing category.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner by IT World Awards for the BrightLink Pro 1460Ui interactive display, as it continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering truly collaborative meeting room solutions,” said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “With the ability to display huge, bright images, combined with collaborative whiteboarding tools, the BrightLink Pro 1460Ui ensures ideation and productivity in the modern workplace.”

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards are the world’s premier information technology awards. The recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology. Winners from all over the world were honored on Monday, June 26, 2017 during the 2017 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco.

About Epson BrightLink Pro 1460Ui Interactive Display

Epson continues to drive the interactive display market with the BrightLink Pro 1460Ui by building on innovative features to connect people, technology and ideas into one seamless digital experience. The BrightLink Pro 1460Ui delivers crisp image quality with Full HD resolution and a bright, readable display up to 100-inches – 3x as big as a 60-inch flat panel. Combined with Epson’s advanced 3LCD light engine for bright, vivid colors, the interactive display results in impactful presentations and productive collaboration.

The Epson BrightLink Pro 1460Ui interactive display enables better ideation and storyboarding by turning nearly any flat surface into an interactive finger and touch enabled digital whiteboard – turn it on and start writing – making it the ideal collaboration solution for the modern meeting room. In addition, Epson’s BrightLink Pro with DuoLink takes communication and collaboration to the next level. This unique feature allows users to install two BrightLink interactive displays side-by-side to create one super-wide interactive space that can be used as an extended electronic whiteboard up to 177.5-inches diagonal size. Or, utilize the extended desktop function to display and annotate content from a PC across a wider area.

Designed to simplify how people work together, BrightLink Pro can also be used with an optional portable interactive display surface. The BrightLink Pro All-in-One Interactive Table features a mobile, motorized work surface to increase versatility and application around the office. Teammates can move the BrightLink Pro from room to room and easily project presentations, designs, drafts, illustrations, and animations onto the sleek desktop table.

About NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com.

