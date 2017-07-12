Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes offer extra $2,500 in Tournament Guarantees this weekend!

This weekend Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker have added extra $2,500 in tournament guarantees to its tournament schedule. The tournaments will be extra appealing for Australians since they will run during Australian peak hours.



Buy-in for Friday’s PERTH $500 GTD is only $5 + $.50 and buy-in for Saturday and Sunday’s MELBOURNE $1,000 GTD and SYDNEY $1,000 GTD is $10-$1. Players will start with 3000 chips and blind levels will be ten minutes. Late registration will be allowed for 30 minutes on Friday and 60 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.



PERTH $500 GTD – July 14 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)

MELBOURNE $1,000 GTD – July 15 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)

SYDNEY $1,000 GTD – July 16 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)



“We actually host three further of these tournaments next weekend as well,” reminds the poker manager at Intertops Poker. “Friday, Saturday and Sunday at AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM we run the EVO $500 GTD, the RIPPER $1,000 GTD and the FAIR DINKUM $1,000 GTD!



EVO $500 GTD– July 21 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)

RIPPER $1,000 GTD – July 22 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)

FAIR DINKUM $1,000 GTD – July 23 - (AWST 06:00PM/AEST 08:00PM)



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. They’re the busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network and also offer a selection of casino games.



About Intertops Poker

Intertops Poker is a global poker room on the Horizon Poker Network offering Texas Hold’em, Omaha ring games and tournaments of all stakes and levels 24/7. Intertops Poker has one of the most lucrative loyalty programs in the industry. New players receive a 200% bonus up to $1000.



About Juicy Stakes

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from Cake Gaming. Affiliate information is available at https://affiliates.juicystakes.eu



