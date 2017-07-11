Kenji Sato Named as President and CEO of Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the recent appointment of Mr. Kenji Sato to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Canon Information and Imaging Solutions (CIIS). In addition to his new role with CIIS, Mr. Sato will continue to serve as vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Information Technology Group.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Musashi Institute of Technology, Mr. Sato’s Canon career began in Japan with Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., in 1982. Between 1987 and 2005, Mr. Sato held positions with Canon Europe, Canon Canada and Canon China. In 2005, Mr. Sato moved to the United States to work with Canon U.S.A. In all four of his assignments, Mr. Sato spearheaded the effort to implement new IT systems for each respective subsidiary.

“Mr. Sato has made a positive impact on the company in every position that he’s held, most recently helping implement Canon’s information technology initiatives,” said Joe Adachi, chairman and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are confident that Mr. Sato’s current role with Canon U.S.A.’s Information Technology Group will translate well to his duties as President and CEO of CIIS, where he will provide the expertise and leadership necessary to continue Canon’s role as an industry leader providing innovative solutions to our customers. I’d like to congratulate Mr. Sato on his new position and look forward to working with him to take CIIS to the next level.”

Extending Canon’s long history of innovation with imaging and digital document technologies, the solutions offered by CIIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., leverage world-class intelligent data capture, business process automation, integration with legacy systems and analytics to provide benefits beyond invoice automation. CIIS delivers accounts payable and procure-to-pay solutions that are shaping the future of financial operations, deploying its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and delivering comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes.

