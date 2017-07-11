Bend Locksmith Pros Announces New Car Key Replacement Services Are Now Available In Bend, Oregon

Local company, Bend Locksmith Pros, just released a statement announcing that they now provide a complete range of automotive locksmith services in the Bend, Oregon area. And in an effort to provide customers with an easier way to request assistance on the go, the new service expansion is accompanied by a new website upgrade.

Company insiders revealed that the new locksmith services now available to Bend drivers include car and trunk lockout assistance, ignition cylinder repair, and the duplication or replacement of lost, stolen, or broken car keys.

Car key replacements now include laser cut car keys, transponder keys, key fobs, and push to start car keys.

Management noted that; “We have put a lot of effort into making sure that all of our mobile units are fully equipped with the latest tools and equipment needed to service all makes and models of vehicles. And we are so thrilled to be in a position to help even more customers than ever before.”

Additional sources within the company also mentioned that not many locksmiths have the tools needed to do the advanced key cutting on the spot. So, many drivers end up spending a lot of time and money getting new keys at their car dealer. These new services offer local drivers a cheaper and faster alternative to getting new car keys.

Details about all of the new services are now available on a brand new, enhanced version of the company website. New features on the site also include the option to request locksmith services online either from a desktop or from a mobile device.

About the company: Bend Locksmith Pros provides 24-hour locksmith services for residents, drivers, and commercial property managers in Bend, Oregon. All prices are provided upfront and the company is licensed, bonded, and insured. In addition, a full range of lock services are available and more information may be found on the company website: http://bendoregonlocksmith.com/