Target Media Goes Self-Service with Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, today announced that Target Media & Target Digital, a leading provider of strategic media solutions, has adopted the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform for mobile and cross-device media buying, targeting, and reporting on a self-service basis.



“We are constantly evaluating and leveraging advanced technologies to help us grow, strengthen our market position, and exceed our customers’ expectations, which is why we’ve selected the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform for our digital media execution,” said Target Media & Target Digital’s President & CEO, John Bowser. “The Drawbridge platform is more than just a DSP – the built-in DMP and Insights product makes this a full-stack solution for campaign management, from set-up to ROI measurement, which is perfectly in line with our core competencies and expertise.”



“Target Media & Target Digital has combined its experience, intelligence, and best practices to deliver quality products and services that provide their clients with a competitive edge in the marketplace, and we’re happy to be an ingredient in their success,” said Drawbridge’s VP of Sales for North America, Dini Mehta. “This is a smart team that knows how to build success and drive performance for their clients, and we’re excited to have them on board among our growing list of self-service partners.”



Target Media & Target Digital is a leading provider of strategic media solutions with core competencies in media analysis, research, planning, and placement in both traditional and digital media environments. The company is motivated and inspired to leverage advanced technologies empowering businesses to accelerate growth, strengthen market position and provide the best strategic advantages for their clients. Founded in 1989 as a leading integrated media strategy provider, Target Media & Target Digital’s mission is to maximize client ROI, redefine targeting, improve media efficiency, and provide distinct advantages and bleeding-edge technology for client partnerships.



The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform is a one-stop destination for marketers to buy media, reach consumers, and measure success across devices, and was recently recognized as the Best Audience Measurement Platform at The Drum’s Digital Trading Awards and as the Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform at the Digiday Signal Awards.



Target Media & Target Digital is able to leverage Drawbridge’s most recent partnerships and capabilities for its clients’ campaigns, including:

High-impact creative capabilities from interactive video platform Viewbix.

Premium outstream programmatic video inventory from video advertising marketplace Teads.

The industry’s first SKU-level purchase-based attribution solution and targeting segments from mobile shopping app Ibotta.

CRM data onboarding, including hashed email addresses, from individual-based data onboarding company Throtle.

Unique app-based data segments from mobile audience platform PushSpring.

Agencies and brands have full access to the Drawbridge platform, enabling teams to set up campaigns, determine targeting criteria, manage creative assets, and understand ROI, including consumer paths to conversion across devices and even offline.



Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.



