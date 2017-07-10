Total, Brittany Ferries, Dunkerque LNG and Groupe Charles André Partner to Supply Liquefied Natural Gas to the First French LNG-Powered Cruise Ferry

Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS), the Total affiliate responsible for marketing marine fuels worldwide, and Brittany Ferries (BAI1) this morning signed a multi-year contract to supply LNG bunker to the Honfleur in the port of Ouistreham, France. On June 20, BAI confirmed its order for the new ship, the first LNG-powered French cruise ferry, which will operate between Ouistreham and Portsmouth, England from 2019.

LNG’s environmental performance is set to make it a particularly attractive solution for shipping, allowing operators to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) new sulfur regulations, applicable in Emission Control Areas (ECA) since 2015 and worldwide from 2020 (“global cap”). LNG also reduces emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), particles and CO₂. TMFGS is supporting the growth of this new marine fuel. It intends to become a major player in this market.

To address the lack of LNG infrastructure in the ports served by the Honfleur, TMFGS has partnered with two other French companies to implement an innovative supply chain using ISO containers2 for LNG bunkering. The agreement with Dunkerque LNG covers the construction of an automated truck loading dock where the containers will be filled with LNG. The agreement with Groupe Charles André (CGA) covers the supply and transportation of ISO containers equipped with geolocation trackers and pressure sensors. Transported by truck from the LNG terminal of Dunkirk to the port of Ouistreham, the containers will be lifted aboard the cruise ferry using onboard cranes, to supply a fixed LNG storage tank at the rear of the superstructure. Once empty, the containers will be offloaded at the next call at Ouistreham and replaced by full containers.

Olivier Jouny, Managing Director of TMFGS, is pleased with the contracts: “The agreement with Brittany Ferries is a landmark one — our first contract to supply LNG bunker. In addition, the work carried out with Dunkerque LNG and Groupe Charles André has made it possible to supply the LNG by developing a safe, innovative logistics solution thanks in particular to the digitalization of container tracking. We are proud of these agreements, which mark a milestone in the growth of LNG in France.”

Frédéric Pouget, Group Maritime port and operations Director of Brittany Ferries, is delighted to confirm that: “Brittany Ferries, a leader in passenger transportation in the Arc Atlantique Corridor, is embarking on an innovative partnership with Total and committed to improving our environmental footprint. The shipping industry needs access to LNG. This partnership demonstrates that unique, local solutions can be developed to supply LNG to ships. In the first step of the upcoming energy transformation, Brittany Ferries intends to make LNG the preferred fuel for its future owned newbuilds.”

Béatrice Prud’homme, President of Dunkerque LNG, is also happy that the project has taken shape: “Dunkerque LNG is particularly proud of the trust once again shown by our partner Total. We believe in the advantages of LNG fuel and we are pleased to be teaming up with Total and leveraging its industrial expertise to help create an LNG fuel supply chain. The tank truck loading dock broadens our offering, capturing more value from our facilities. It is the first step toward other infrastructure for LNG fuel.”

Stéphane Joffre, Commercial Director of Groupe Charles André, is particularly proud of the agreement: “It is the outcome of longstanding collaborative and innovative work with Total, BAI and Dunkerque LNG. A European specialist recognized for its gas transportation expertise, Groupe Charles André has long been involved with shipping stakeholders in finding alternative, innovative, environmentally responsible solutions. This project aligns with that commitment. We are very pleased that we are sustainably engaged in this process to continuously improve performance and customer satisfaction. In addition, as part of the shift to new energies, all deliveries will be made by LNG-fueled trucks.”

About Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries is a French company with 2,800 employees that carries 2.7 million passengers annually (of which 85% British), 200,000 commercial vehicles and 900,000 passenger cars between France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The company’s passenger transportation activities have an induced economic impact of 14.7 million overnight stays in Europe, of which 9.7 million in France, 3.6 million in Spain and Portugal, and 1.5 million in the United Kingdom and Ireland. www.brittanyferries.com

About Dunkerque LNG

Dunkerque LNG SAS, owner and operator of the LNG terminal in Dunkirk, is a subsidiary of EDF (65%), Fluxys, an independent natural gas transportation infrastructure company based in Belgium and active throughout Europe (25%), and Total (10%). Commissioned on January 1, 2017, the terminal has a regasification capacity of 13 billion cubic meters per year, or 20% of annual French and Belgian natural gas consumption, making it the second-largest LNG terminal in continental Europe. It is also the only one to be linked to two markets, France and Belgium. Gaz-Opale, a subsidiary of Dunkerque LNG (51%) and Fluxys (49%), operates the terminal. www.dunkerquelng.com

[1] Bretagne Angleterre Irlande S.A

[2] Mobile storage tanks with metal frames that meet the standards for bulk transportation of liquids.