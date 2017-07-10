NXN Integrates and Offers SAP HANA® as Part of its Smart City as a Service Offering

NXN (formerly neXgen), a leading smart city consulting and digital service provider, today announced that it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP (NYSE: SAP). Through this agreement, NXN integrates and provides a powerful combination to help governments and real estate developers across the region to build cities that are powered by innovative smart services. The solution is designed for customers seeking to achieve smart and digital transformation. By integrating the SAP HANA® platform with its Smart City Services such as Smart Energy Management, Smart Security, Smart Utilities and Smart Mobility, NXN expects the bundled solutions to minimize the customers’ upfront investment and service delivery time to market.

“We are very pleased to partner and work with SAP, leveraging its technology to continuously innovate and provide smart services to help accelerate the digital transformation of businesses worldwide,” said NXN Chief Executive Officer Ghazi Atallah.

SAP HANA is integrated into the NXN Smart Services Digital Platform to deliver performance at scale within a Big Data environment and to support complex analytics based on real-time and historical data. Also, it leverages a broad range of SAP HANA use-cases that can bring a ready-made value proposition to a variety of relevant industries and verticals

“As an OEM partner, NXN is a prime example of how our diverse and expanding partner ecosystem is inspiring co-innovation that’s driving incremental value for customers across a wide spectrum of industries,” said Fady Sfeir, vice president, OEM & ISV for EMEA and MEE at SAP. “Smart city applications are a key innovation area in the rapidly evolving IoT ecosystem, so we are delighted to be partnering with NXN as a leading innovator in smart city solutions, helping drive new value to their customers in the MENA region.”