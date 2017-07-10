XPO Logistics Awarded Chilled Warehousing Contract for BrewDog Craft Beer

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has signed a contract with craft beer pioneer BrewDog, one of the UK’s fastest-growing food and drinks companies. XPO will provide class-leading temperature-controlled warehousing for BrewDog’s stockholding of craft beer at a multi-user, 125,000 square foot facility in Mossend, Scotland.

The Aberdeen-based brewery - founded in 2008 by James Watt and Martin Dickie - has grown from a two-man team in 2007 to over 600 employees and ships beer to more than 55 countries around the world.

“The team is bringing freshly filled bottles, cans and kegs from our production site to the facility in Mossend, where each batch is carefully chilled to a steady 8ºC and then assembled for onward distribution to BrewDog customers and our own chain of over 50 pubs across Europe,” said BrewDog’s Stephen McCrindle, customer service and logistics manager. He added, “The quality of our product underpins our business, and it’s important to us that we are in XPO’s experienced hands when it comes to managing our supply chain.”

XPO has introduced a system interface between its enterprise software and BrewDog’s that improves stock visibility of kegs, cans, bottles and coasters, order processing speed and accuracy to create a more dynamic supply chain.

Peter Fuller, XPO Logistics business unit director, said: “The growth trajectory of BrewDog has been phenomenal. The business previously operated on a ’make it and sell it’ model using its own shared storage and production facilities, but it has now far outgrown these. We’re providing BrewDog with the sophisticated storage and supply chain facilities that a fast-growing company of this size needs.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO’s corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com