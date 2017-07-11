Datavail Announces Acquisition of Accelatis

“Accelatis’ solutions immediately benefit our Oracle customers, especially those with Hyperion environments,” said Scott Frock, COO of Datavail.

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, and WILTON, Connecticut – July 11, 2017 – Datavail, a leading provider of managed services for applications, business intelligence, and databases, today announced the acquisition of Accelatis, an enterprise performance management software platform company.

Founded in 2008, Accelatis provides a comprehensive Application Performance Management (APM) software solution to its worldwide client base. Accelatis was founded to deliver long-term value to clients by providing unprecedented visibility into their applications.

The Accelatis software platform is a single place for Infrastructure Management, Automation, Application Monitoring, System Monitoring, Performance Optimization, Performance Testing and User Simulation.



Jonathan Berry, Accelatis founder and current President and CEO, becomes Chief Technology Officer of Datavail. Berry’s deep Hyperion expertise, garnered as an 11-year member of the original Hyperion Financial Management (HFM) development team, and success in bringing Accelatis products to market, will lead Datavail’s continued foray into development of tech-enabled intellectual property that augments its leadership in managed services.

“Accelatis’ solutions immediately benefit our Oracle customers, especially those with Hyperion environments,” said Scott Frock, COO of Datavail. “Under Jonathan’s leadership, we expect to broaden the platform’s capabilities to manage additional applications and databases.”

Accelatis’ clients include Fortune 500 as well as other enterprise and mid-market companies.

“Joining the Datavail team enables Accelatis to broaden its capabilities and provide a more comprehensive solution and set of services to our customers,” said Berry.

Datavail manages the data services for hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the cloud, and works with those clients on end-to-end managed operations and support.

This acquisition is the fourth by Datavail in the past year. It acquired Art of BI, an Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) consultancy, in July 2016; Navantis, a Canadian-based Microsoft consultancy, in January 2017; and Advanced EPM, an Oracle Platinum partner focused on Hyperion and EPM consulting, in March 2017. The acquisitions were enabled by Datavail’s growth equity investors and were executed to enable expansion into markets adjacent to the database and enterprise data management services market.

About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. With more than 900 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

