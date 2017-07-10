General Mills new products meet global demand for simplicity

The company’s full portfolio of new products can be found on its blog, A Taste of General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is releasing its line-up of new products around the world to meet global demand for great taste and simplicity. Highlights include “Oui” by Yoplait, a French-style yogurt with simple ingredients like whole milk and real fruit; great tasting cereals like Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Blueberry Chex; Betty Crocker “original recipe” cake mix made with seven pantry-friendly ingredients, Annie’s organic cheese puffs, and super premium, indulgent Häagen-Dazs mini stick bars.

“Regardless of the changing consumer landscape, one thing remains consistent, people still want great-tasting products,” said Jeff Harmening, chief executive officer of General Mills. “We’re increasing our levels of innovation across the board, with a laser focus on delivering exceptional taste with simple ingredients -- whether it’s pioneering new innovation like French-style yogurt in the U.S. and Häagen-Dazs mini stick bars in Europe, or renovating a classic like Betty Crocker cake mix.”

General Mills has modernized its portfolio, updating products from Cheerios to Yoplait to Progresso, expanding gluten free and organic offerings, and making nutritional improvements across brands, giving people more choices than ever.

Notable products launching this summer include:

Annie ’s Organic Cheese Puffs: Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail.

Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail. Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch : Introducing the newest member of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family made with a delicious combination of real apples and cinnamon. No artificial colors or flavors.

Introducing the newest member of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family made with a delicious combination of real apples and cinnamon. No artificial colors or flavors. Betty Crocker Original Recipe: Betty is back to the basics. As rich and delicious today as in her original cookbook, Betty’s Original Recipe has only recognizable (no artificial) ingredients you’d find in your pantry, like sugar, flour, and cocoa. Available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy, and German Chocolate Delight.

Betty is back to the basics. As rich and delicious today as in her original cookbook, Betty’s Original Recipe has only recognizable (no artificial) ingredients you’d find in your pantry, like sugar, flour, and cocoa. Available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy, and German Chocolate Delight. Blueberry Chex : Delivers the great fruit flavor of Blueberry in the wholesome Gluten Free Chex cereal that families know and love.

Delivers the great fruit flavor of Blueberry in the wholesome Gluten Free cereal that families know and love. Fiber One Protein Nut Bars: A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and only five grams of sugar. Comes in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut.

A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and only five grams of sugar. Comes in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut. LÄRABAR Nut & Seed Crunchy Bars: A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors: Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Almond.

A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors: Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Almond. Nature Valley Biscuits in Coconut Butter: Sandwiching the goodness of coconut butter, each biscuit has 13 grams of whole grain. Each deliciously crispy biscuit is made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut.

Sandwiching the goodness of coconut butter, each biscuit has 13 grams of whole grain. Each deliciously crispy biscuit is made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut. Nature Valley XL Protein Chewy Bars: XL Protein Chewy Bars are made with 15 grams of protein to help you stay fuller longer. Available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut. Gluten Free.

XL Protein Chewy Bars are made with 15 grams of protein to help you stay fuller longer. Available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut. Gluten Free. Old El Paso Blue Corn Stand ‘n Stuff Taco Shells: Bring fun new blue corn variety - and color - to taco night! Made with only three ingredients.

Bring fun new blue corn variety - and color - to taco night! Made with only three ingredients. Pillsbury’s Best Pizza Dough: Pillsbury is taking its pizza dough out of the can. The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust.

Pillsbury is taking its pizza dough out of the can. The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust. Progresso Organic: Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone.

Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone. Yoplait Mix-Ins: Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond, and Mint Chocolate Delight.

Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond, and Mint Chocolate Delight. Oui by Yoplait: Inspired by Yoplait’s Saveur d’Autrefois (“taste of yesteryear”) sold in France, Oui by Yoplait is made with simple ingredients like whole milk and real pieces of fruit. Cultured with a pot set approach, you eat each serving from the glass container in which the yogurt was cultured.

Canada

Liberté Greek Crunch: Two percent milkfat Greek yogurt with premium crunchy inclusions in Greek Coconut with Dark Chocolate & Honey Roasted Almonds; Greek Sweetened Plain with Salted Cashews, Praline Pecans & Salted Almonds; Greek Vanilla Bean with Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Salted Almonds.

Two percent milkfat Greek yogurt with premium crunchy inclusions in Greek Coconut with Dark Chocolate & Honey Roasted Almonds; Greek Sweetened Plain with Salted Cashews, Praline Pecans & Salted Almonds; Greek Vanilla Bean with Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Salted Almonds. Old El Paso Thick Cut Tortilla Chips: The ultimate dipping chip, thick cut to hold up against the thickest dips.

Europe

Häagen-Dazs Frozen Yogurt Collection (France and Spain): Comes in plain, strawberry and macadamia nut. Available in pints and mini-cups.

Comes in plain, strawberry and macadamia nut. Available in pints and mini-cups. Häagen-Dazs Mini-Stick bars (Europe, Australia, Asia): Häagen-Dazs ice cream stick bars reduced in size for guilt-free indulgence. Available in Salted Caramel, Vanilla Caramel Almond, and Chocolate Almond flavors.

ice cream stick bars reduced in size for guilt-free indulgence. Available in Salted Caramel, Vanilla Caramel Almond, and Chocolate Almond flavors. Old El Paso Mini Stand ‘N Stuff Taco Kits (France and UK): Easy-to-fill soft taco kits are perfect for bite-size appetizers and for kids. Comes in two combinations: Extra Mild Super Tasty and Sweet Chile & Garlic.

Easy-to-fill soft taco kits are perfect for bite-size appetizers and for kids. Comes in two combinations: Extra Mild Super Tasty and Sweet Chile & Garlic. Yoplait Triple Sensation and Champs de Fruit (France): A premium yogurt dessert with half-candied fruit layered on top of creamy Yoplait yogurt. Triple-layered with two fruit flavors (Passion/Mango, Strawberry/Raspberry, Black current/Blueberry, or Pear/Apple) or smaller Champs de Fruit containers with fruit on the top (Strawberry, Mango, Passionfruit, Blueberry).

Asia

Wanchai Ferry Sea Cucumber Shrimp Dumpling (China): High quality protein sea food. Shrimp and sea cucumber create a premium dumpling.

High quality protein sea food. Shrimp and sea cucumber create a premium dumpling. Yoplait Perle de Lait Drinkable (China): The smooth and creamy taste of Yoplait Perle de Lait into a bottle. Made from 100 percent fresh milk, free from gelatin or other thickeners. Comes in three varieties: Plain, Strawberry and Pomegranate.

General Mills leadership will share more information about these new products and discuss the company’s Fiscal 2018 plans for growth at its Investor Day event in New York on Wednesday, July 12. A webcast of the company’s Investor Day presentation will be available here.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie’s, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Haagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.