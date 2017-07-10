Huawei Joins the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) is pleased to announce that Huawei, the leading global information and communications technology solution provider, has joined the organisation as ICT Sector Member. This is membership category of the CTO that is open to the private sector.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Huawei Technologies as one of our members. Members of the CTO greatly benefit from knowledge and experience sharing. Huawei’s membership will help strengthen our organisation and its contribution to the use of ICTs for development across the Commonwealth,” said Shola Taylor, the CTO’s secretary-general.

The global network equipment and solution provider also contributes to global policy efforts in areas such as universal access, infrastructure and cybersecurity – issues that the CTO regularly addresses through forums and consultations on these important policy issues.

Like the CTO, Huawei has a long-standing commitment to international capacity development. The Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) is a not-for-profit partnership programme that authorises universities and colleges to deliver Huawei certification courses to students.

“Huawei is very pleased to become an ICT Private Sector Member of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation. The CTO is a highly respected international body and it provides a strong platform for both the public and private sectors to exchange best practices related to the promotion and use of ICT innovation in the world today. Huawei is committed to driving the innovation of ICT industry and contributing to CTO’s agenda by sharing its global vision and practice,” said Victor Zhang, President of Global Government Affairs at Huawei.