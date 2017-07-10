Dig. Lift. Carry. Updates to John Deere L-Series Backhoes Simplify Operation

Updates to the John Deere L-Series backhoe lineup enhance the productivity and uptime for professionals looking to lift more and multitask on the job site. The key backhoe updates include the introduction of precision mode, enhanced pilot controllers, two new rear quick coupler offerings and a redesigned hydraulic thumb.

“Our L-Series lineup is popular among utility contractors in the Americas, and we’re constantly working with fleet managers, owners and operators to make machine tweaks with a focus on increasing productivity and uptime,” said Brian Hennings, product marketing manager, backhoes loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “These backhoes can do multiple jobs, and now was the perfect time to make a few updates to improve the overall operator experience after launching these versatile machines two years ago.”

As a new standard feature on the 310SL/HL, 410L and 710L, precision mode allows reduced-speed hydraulic functions while operating the backhoe end of the machine — all with the push of a button on the Sealed Switch Module (SSM). The mode allows accurate, detailed work to be performed easily in tight areas, around utilities or while craning, and it helps new operators become comfortable with the backhoe as they master their operating skills.

John Deere also improved the pilot controller — increasing the metering range by 16 percent — which enhances operator feel at the control helm. Additionally, engineers enhanced consistency between functions (acceleration and deceleration) for smoother operation and reduced system oscillation.

The new rear hydraulic coupler was designed with an integrated control that is incorporated into the SSM for reliable operation and clean installation. A spring-type rear coupler is also new and offers increased productivity and uptime by only requiring the operator to leave the cab once during the process of changing buckets. The only tool required is the provided control rod, which is sized to fit in the standard toolbox. By only leaving the cab to release the current attachment, the operator is able to get back to work faster and easier than with traditional manual couplers.

A redesigned hydraulic thumb option reduces trench interference and improves contact points against the bucket cutting edge when handling or loading irregular shaped objects, debris, rocks or anything that cannot be handled with a bucket alone.

Fleet managers looking to get the most out of their L-Series backhoes can rely on their John Deere dealers to provide Ultimate Uptime, featuring John Deere WorkSight. With Ultimate Uptime, owners receive predelivery and follow-up inspections that include five years of JDLink™ telematics, machine health prognostics, remote diagnostics, programming capabilities and the ability to add dealer-provided uptime solutions to a customized package.

For additional information and model-specific specifications on the L-Series, visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local dealer.

