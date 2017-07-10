UNICEF statement on Qatari contribution to the Syria crisis response

“UNICEF welcomes the announcement of a contribution from Qatar to provide assistance to children impacted by the conflict in Syria.

“Across Syria, more than 6 million children are in need of assistance. This contribution comes at a critical time as UNICEF is facing the largest funding crisis since it started responding to the war in Syria more than six years ago.

“Such generosity will make a great difference to millions of Syrian children deprived of adequate health care, quality education, drinking water and much needed protection.”



