China Metallurgical Group and Gansu Airlines Travel Group signed

Gansu Province Public Airlines Brigade Road Industrial Fund signing ceremony held during the 23rd Lan Association, China Metallurgical Group and Gansu Province, the success of the Air Navigation Group, with China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., China Railway Construction Co., Ltd., China Railway Co., Ltd., a common commitment to the highway infrastructure construction in Gansu Province, the Silk Road economic zone to contribute to the central enterprises of the central enterprises. Gansu Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary, Governor Tang Renjian, Provincial Standing Committee, Vice Governor Song Liang, the provincial government secretary-general Chang Zhengguo attended the signing ceremony. China Metallurgical Group and China Metallurgical Party Committee Deputy Secretary, China Metallurgical CEO Zhang Mengxing witness agreement signed, China Metallurgical Group and China Metallurgical Party Standing Committee, China Metallurgical Vice President Wang Shilei on behalf of the China Metallurgical Group signed the agreement.

Gansu Province Public Aviation Brigade Group Road Industrial Fund to take the parent fund + sub-fund structure, mainly for high-grade highway in Gansu Province, civil aviation airport, tourism and other infrastructure projects. The parent fund is jointly funded by Gansu Provincial Air Navigation Brigade Group, China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., China Railway Construction Co., Ltd., China Railway Company Limited, China Metallurgical Branch Co., Ltd.

Gansu Provincial Public Airlines brigade party secretary Rong Zhiyuan, general manager Ren Zhongzhang and the group related leaders, external directors; China Second Metallurgical Group Chairman Tang Qiurong, general manager Zhu Guangxia attended the signing ceremony.