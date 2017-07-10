New appearance package for 2018 Mustang puts pony logo back in chrome corral
The pony is going back into the corral. An available Pony Package for the 2018 Mustang – offered with EcoBoost®-equipped cars – gives a nod to the nameplate heritage with its grille-mounted pony-in-corral badge design.
As it was more than 50 years ago, the iconic Mustang logo will be surrounded in a chrome corral for the 2018 Ford Mustang-equipped Pony Package. The badge design first appeared on Mustang in the mid-1960s when the car was still in concept phase. It has appeared in various forms since, and was last used as part of an anniversary package for 2015.
The pony-in-corral grille badge is one of numerous appearance updates included with the Pony Package. Other features include:
- 19-inch polished aluminum wheels
- Bright beltline and window trim for fastback model
- Premium carpeted floor mats with Ebony embroidered pony logo
- Side stripes on lower body sides
- Tri-bar pony badge on rear decklid appliqué
The 2018 Mustang is due in showrooms this October.
