FedEx Freight Drivers Vote for Decertification from Union

On July 7, 2017, city and road drivers at the FedEx Freight service center in Charlotte, North Carolina voted to decertify the Teamsters union as their bargaining representative. FedEx Freight respects the right of our team members to decide for themselves if they want to be part of a union. We are pleased with these results and continue to believe that our thriving, competitive work environment provides a more flexible, team-oriented, and customer-focused work model than the union can offer. These principles are the core of our company’s success and form the foundation of unparalleled service that we deliver daily to our customers.

Similarly, after voting in favor of union representation in 2014, city and road drivers at the FedEx Freight service center in Croydon, Pennsylvania have recently filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) seeking to decertify the Teamsters union as their bargaining representative. A decertification election date has been set for July 19.