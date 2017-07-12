Unicel’s ViuLite® Blinds-between-glass Product Offers Control Devices Treated with Sanitized® Antimicrobial Technology

MONTREAL, CANADA – July 12, 2017 - Unicel Architectural, the leading manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, announced today that its ViuLite® SL20P and SL20S control devices now come treated with Sanitized® antimicrobial technology using silver ions. The Sanitized® antimicrobial treatment protects against odor-causing bacteria. ViuLite® is a privacy and shading solution comprised of a system of ScreenLine® blinds that are permanently sealed within a double-glazed cavity, which Unicel Architectural manufactures under license from Pellini SpA.



“Infection risks can cause health hazards that are detrimental to both patient recovery outcomes and healthcare facility costs,” said Jean-François Couturier, CEO of Unicel Architectural. “Our ViuLite® anti-ligature knobs and tilt-and-raise slider control mechanisms can now help reduce the growth and spread of microorganisms that can be particularly problematic in any healthcare setting.”



Sanitized® material protection contributes to a significant improvement in hygiene safety. The Sanitized® technology is added directly to products during the manufacturing process to provide permanent and continuous protection against microbes. This is especially important on surfaces that are frequently contaminated with germs and require ongoing protection between cleaning cycles.



Added Mr. Couturier: “The Sanitized® antimicrobial treatment on our operators is part of our ongoing mission to provide privacy and shading solutions that are functional, attractive and offer optimal cleanliness and peace of mind.”



For more information about Sanitized®, visit: https://www.sanitized.com/



For more information about ViuLite®, visit: http://viulite.com/



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s award-winning Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com

