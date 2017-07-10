Administrator Pruitt Hosts Back-to-Basics Events in Alabama and Georgia

Administrator Pruitt discussed events in Alabama during a live radio interview with Birmingham’s “Matt & Aunie” on Talk 99.5 WAPI.



“EPA has an important role. There are water issues across state lines. There are air quality issues across state lines. We ought to stay in our lane. We ought to operate within the statutes that Congress passes. We ought not to reimagine authority to pick winners and losers. We are getting back to the basics of what the agency should be about: to restore confidence to those regulated across the country, to provide regulatory certainty…We can be about growth and jobs, and also be good stewards of our environment.” said Administrator Pruitt.



Click here to listen to the full interview.



Administrator Pruitt joined Alabama U.S. Senator Luther Strange today for a tour of Plant Gaston in Wilsonville, and visited Brentwood Farms in Mooresville. They met with Plant Gaston employees to discuss regulatory uncertainty caused by the Clean Power Plan, and toured the facility, which is affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Carbon Capture Center research facility. They also visited Brentwood Farms and met with Alabama Farmers Federation members to discuss impacts of the “Waters of the U.S.” rule (WOTUS), which EPA has begun the process of rescinding.



Tomorrow Administrator Pruitt will bring his Back-to-Basics agenda to Georgia, where he will be joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue for an event highlighting EPA and USDA partnership with local organizations to promote stewardship. To learn more about the event, contact press@epa.gov.



The EPA’s Back-to-Basics positive environmental agenda is delivering on providing regulatory certainty to American job creators while protecting the environment. Learn more here.