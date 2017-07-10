Fun New Face Filter!

Instagram is rolling out a new face filter to help you express yourself and turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Try it out and combine it with other creative tools to show your friends how you’re feeling, no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Just open the camera and tap the face icon in the bottom right corner to get started.

Face filters are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 and higher for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.