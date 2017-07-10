Mold Exposure and Potential Health Concerns an Issue for Some San Bernardino County Employees

Earlier this year, The Sun published an article about the temporary closure of a fire department station after the discovery of mold. Soon after, the newspaper printed yet another story about mold issues facing county employees.

According to the most recent article, two leased buildings that house county employees had to be evacuated after mold was found following numerous worker complaints. The mold and health issues were reportedly perceived to be severe enough that at least 21 employees filed workers’ compensation claims.

Water leaks, broken plumbing and humidity issues can all lead to the growth of mold indoors. Mold multiplies by producing microscopic spores that are so small they easily float through the air. At elevated levels, these can be a respiratory concern. Allergic reactions to mold are common and can be immediate or delayed. Allergic responses include hay fever-like symptoms such as headache, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Mold can even cause asthma attacks in people with the condition who are allergic to it. In addition, exposure to mold can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs of individuals whether or not they are allergic to it.

“Even when mold grows in places that are out-of-sight indoors, it can still impact the air people breathe,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “To help identify mold and other indoor air quality concerns, LA Testing offers analytical services to detect mold, bacteria and other airborne contaminants. They provide all of the sampling supplies necessary and have easy-to-use test kits. If an issue is found, corrective actions can then be put in place to fix the problem so building occupants are not exposed to these respiratory concerns.”

