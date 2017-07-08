Renault celebrates its 40th anniversary of Formula 1 passion and launches the 2017 “Yellow Teapot”

Renault’s décision to enter the very exclusive Formula 1 world was made in 1975 and was effective starting in 1977 with a car called the RS01. For the managers of that period, the entry into Formula 1 had to do with introducing engine technology advances. After studies and a lot of thinking, the choice of a turbocompressed engine, which had never been done in Formula 1, was revelatory of Renault’s will and ambition.

So it was at the 1977 Silverstone Grand Prix that Renault took up its position with the first Formule 1 turbo engine in history. A few years later, the turbo was used by the other racing teams, and still today, modern Formula 1 models are equipped with this technology.

It was foreseeable – and has always been true when new or even revolutionary technologies are introduced – that technical difficulties and reliability problèms would crop up, and some things were abandoned. So, carrying the make’s colours – dominant yellow, black and white –, the RS01 often entered the stands lane streaming white smoke, synonymous with engine trouble.

Ken Tyrrell, the boss of the eponymous team, seeing the smoking car pass in front of his garage, yelled out the nickname “Yellow Teapot” as a joke. The expression was adopted by the membres of his team, then by other teams at the following Grand Prix events. The RS01 was thereafter nicknamed The Yellow Teapot.

Renault won its first Formula 1 victory just two years later at the Grand Prix de France in Dijon, in 1979, with the RS10. This victory of Jean-Pierre Jabouille, engineer and driver of the RS10, was an exploit and prowess in terms of speed to winning.

This success and the following ones validated the concept of the Turbo in Formula 1 and won the respect of the British teams, led by the Tyrell team.

This teapot will equip the kitchens of the Atelier Renault restaurant on the Champs-Elysées starting in September.

In design terms, The Yellow Teapot is inspired from the past and present, of the RS01 and of the new RS17, going as far as using the official paint used on it.

It’s a teapot that takes up all the aesthetic codes of the Renault Formula 1 and plays on the design, the graphics and the colours.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Available early in septembre

Recommended sale price: €129

Points of sale: Atelier Renault and the e-shop of Atelier Renault (http://shop.atelier.renault.com/fr/)

Limited edition: 40 copies

#Renault40YearsF1

#40YearsOfPassion

Renault: 40 years in Formula 1

On 16 July 1977, Renault competed in its first Formula 1 Grand prix and opened a new chapter in its history – a very long history that goes back to the very first races, the very headwaters of automobile competition. Renault has participated in all types of trials, on circuits, rallies, raids, endurance races… and has won everywhere: in all automobile disciplines, the Renault name reaches the top of the winner’s list at one point or another. So it was unavoidable that, in its vision of the race, Renault would take an interest in F1 someday, the royal discipline of automobile sports.

Since 1977, forty years have gone by witnessing to a total commitment. Not only has Renault logged very many victories, but each time has contributed its own innovations to chassis, aerodynamics and engines. Today, Renault is an integral part of this magic grand prix world.

