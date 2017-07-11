Casino Players Beat the Heat at Intertops Casino’s $240,000 Pool Party

Intertops Casino invites online casino players to beat the heat this summer by coming to its $240,000 pool party. Every week until Labor Day, Intertops will give $30,000 in casino bonuses to frequent players. They’ll also do weekly random draws for another $5000 that even occasional players can win. One pool partier will win a $1000 cash prize at the end of the party.



“Our players automatically earn frequent player points when they play any of our games. They can get up to $500 every week,” explained Intertops casino manager. “Moving up a spot or two on our scoreboard can make a big difference to the bonus they get so they get pretty competitive with each other as bonus day approaches!”



All players that have made it to the top twenty during any week of the promotion are eligible for a $1000 cash prize to be awarded September 5th.



Pool Party bonus details and current scoreboard rankings are available at http://casinopromotions.intertops.eu/party.



Later this month Intertops Casino will cintroduce a new Chinese-themed slot called Kung Fu Rooster. Its Rooster symbol is Wild and doubles any win it is part of and its Monkey Scatter symbol can trigger up to 25 free spins. Kung Fu Rooster will soon be in the download, instant play and mobile casino.



Intertops Casino, one of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos, offers hundreds of real money casino games from Realtime Gaming. Its newest and most popular slots are available in its new mobile casino for smartphones and tablets as well as its download and instant play



View this online casino news story on YouTube