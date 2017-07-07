Nestlé USA Releases Chat Platform for Job Seekers

Nestlé is expanding its commitment to creating opportunity through hiring by introducing a new chat feature that can connect candidates to a cross section of Nestlé employee ambassadors. The feature will be open to all web visitors at www.nestleusacareers.com. By connecting a wide range of applicants to networking, the technology platform aims to reduce barriers to entry for applicants with non-traditional backgrounds like transitioning veterans, first-generation college graduates, and those making a career change or reentering the workforce.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the career readiness, networking, and advice that often happens in informal settings to be accessible to everyone,” said Jon Salmons, Vice President of Recruiting at Nestlé USA. “Our company functions best when we bring together collaborative teams driven by a diverse and inclusive business culture. Increasing access to our recruiters and employees to ask questions and learn about roles, workplace culture, and the hiring process will be a step forward in making a Nestlé future a reality for a diverse range of candidates.”

The ability to connect with a Nestlé USA employee will be facilitated through the chat feature PathMotion, which is featured on the Nestlé USA’s Careers Website. Now candidates, from students to experienced professionals, can ask questions to Nestlé employees directly. While the feature won’t replace in-person networking via career fairs like those with partner Hiring Our Heroes, under the Project Opportunity initiative, it will make personalized candidate experiences more broadly accessible to the public. Additional improvements to the careers website provide job seekers increased search capability and expanded content on joining Nestlé at each career stage.

Nestlé is proud to continue to provide a positive workplace culture, as well as growing job opportunities and career development for 51,000 employees in the U.S. Candidates can learn more and use the new chat feature at www.nestleusacareers.com.

Project Opportunity is a career acceleration initiative to help people of all ages gain work experience and strengthen their professional development skills in food and beverage manufacturing. As part of Nestlé’s broader global initiative to address the global unemployment crisis, the company has pledged to expand its apprenticeship program in the United States to 31 Nestlé factories, hire 1,000 paid interns and trainees by 2017, and reach 300,000 people with “readiness for work” activities annually. Additionally, the initiative includes two national partnerships focused on veteran hiring and career readiness with Hiring Our Heroes and The Mission Continues.

