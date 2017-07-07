EPA grant of nearly $175,000 to state of Oklahoma will support pesticide safety

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $174,814 to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to support a wide range of pesticide programs, including enforcement and outreach efforts. The department has authority from EPA to regulate pesticides under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act in Oklahoma.

“The safe use of pesticides is a vital tool for the agricultural community,” said Acting Regional Administrator Sam Coleman. “This grant will help Oklahoma continue its effective pesticide programs.”

“These grants are critical to support our ongoing efforts to provide public safety in our Oklahoma pesticide program,” Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese said.

These funds are part of a cooperative agreement between EPA and the state of Oklahoma to support the state in continuing to administer an effective pesticide regulatory and enforcement program. The funds will go toward enforcement, applicator certification, worker protection standards, pesticides in water, and endangered species programs.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act regulates the registration, distribution, sale and use of pesticides. The law covers all kinds of pesticides, including herbicides, antimicrobials and devices. All pesticides must be registered with EPA and used or applied only according to labelled instructions. Farms or companies applying pesticides must also comply with the Worker Protection Standards program to protect agricultural workers from the effects of pesticide exposure.

