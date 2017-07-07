Finalists of the 2017 Reaxys® PhD Prize announced

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the 45 finalists for the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize. Selected from nearly 550 submissions from around the globe, these 45 talented chemists are invited to the Prize Symposium that will be held on October 19 and 20, 2017, in Shanghai.

Launched in 2010, the Reaxys PhD Prize celebrates chemistry PhD students and recent graduates, fostering creativity in ground-breaking chemistry. Besides identifying tomorrow’s chemistry leaders, the Prize seeks to empower them to magnify the impact of their work. This starts with the Prize Symposium, where the finalists are provided with an international stage for presenting their research and the opportunity to extend their network with their fellow finalists and internationally recognized chemists.

The 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium is also the occasion for the Reaxys Advisory Board and Prize coordinators to select the three winners, based on the originality, innovation, relevance and methodological rigor of their presented work. The winners will be announced at the banquet following the Symposium.

The selection of the winners is the last step of a long and rigorous review process. Started in March, the process involved more than 100 international chemists from academia and industry, who, together with Prize Coordinators, are the key to ensure a fair and rigorous selection process.

“As one of the Prize coordinators since 2010 I am very proud to see the continued developed of the Prize. The quality of the submissions is fantastic,” said Prof Henry N. C. Wong of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “I know we will have another difficult but exciting discussion in order to identify this year’s winners. I am looking forward to the Symposium in Shanghai and to meeting the finalists in person. Their enthusiasm for their research and for chemistry is one of the most rewarding aspects of the meeting.”

This year’s 45 finalists are:

Ahmed Badran from the Liu group, Harvard University

Joshua Barham from the Murphy group, University of Strathclyde

Suzanne Batiste from the Johnston group, Vanderbilt University

Antonio Bauzá from the Frontera group, University of Balearic Islands

Charlotte Boott from the Pringle group, University of Bristol

Anna Brezny from the Landis group, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Lumen Chao from the Murata group, Kyoto University

Zhe Dong from the Dong group, University of Chicago

Brendan Fallon from the Petit group, University Pierre & Marie Curie

Alexander Giovannitti from the McCulloch group, Imperial College London

Robert Heinze from the Heretsch group, Freie University of Berlin

Yoshihiko Iwane from the Suga group, University of Tokyo

Xingxing Jiang from the Lin group, University of Chinese Academy of Science

Jonathan Kuo from the Norton group, Columbia University

Shogo Kuriyama from the Nishibayashi group, University of Tokyo

Hiu Lam from the George group, University of Adelaide

Matthew Landry from the Burns group, Stanford University

Mark Levin from the Toste group, University of California Berkeley

Kuangbiao Liao from the Davies group, Emory University

Maria Cristina Lo Giudice from the Dawson group, University College Dublin

Moritz Malischewski from the Seppelt group, Freie University of Berlin

Koichi Nagata from the Tokitoh group, Kyoto University

Takayuki Nakamuro from the Murakami group, Kyoto University

Ryo Nakano from the Nozaki group, University of Tokyo

Dennis Nielsen from the Skrydstrup group, Aarhus University

Keisuke Nogi from the Tsuji group, Kyoto University

Jennifer Obligacion from the Chirik group, Princeton University

Thomas Osberger from the White group, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Harshkumar Patel from the Sigman group, University of Utah

Aleksandra Pekosak from the Windhorst group, Vrije University Medical Center Amsterdam

Catherine Pitman from the Miller group, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Derrick Roberts from the Nitschke group, University of Cambridge

Jessica Rodriguez Villar from the Mascareñas group, University of Santiago de Compostela

Koki Sano from the Aida group, University of Tokyo

Ryan Schwamm from the Coles group, Victoria University of Wellington

Sergii Shylin from the Ksenofontov group, Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

Markus Suta from the Wickleder group, University of Siegen

Andy Thomas from the Denmark group, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Veaceslav Vieru from the Chibotaru group, KU Leuven

Fei Wang from the Guosheng Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences

Min Wang from the Wen Liu group, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Chinese Academy of Sciences

Miles White from the Vela group, Iowa State University

Kumiko Yamamoto from the Kanai group, University of Tokyo

Sui Yang from the Zhang group, University of California Berkeley

Changchun Yuan from the Liu group, Sichuan University

Find out more about the Reaxys PhD Prize and Symposium.

Reaxys is a trademark of RELX Intellectual Properties SA, used under license.