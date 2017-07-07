OpenText Announces Accenture Interactive, Deloitte, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services as Diamond Sponsors at OpenText Enterprise World 2017

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Accenture Interactive, Deloitte, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the Diamond sponsors of OpenText Enterprise World 2017, hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from July 11-13. OpenText welcomes guests to its 19th annual conference to explore the digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends that will define the future of business.

This year’s OpenText Enterprise World 2017 Diamond sponsors will host a variety of activities throughout the conference, including:

Accenture Interactive : Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, Accenture Interactive creates new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. The breakout sessions will highlight how Accenture Interactive helps clients address marketplace disruption by focusing on the content and creative lifecycle. The sessions will explore taking a holistic approach to developing a global content program that leverages technology and tools to create intuitive user experiences.

: Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, Accenture Interactive creates new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. The breakout sessions will highlight how Accenture Interactive helps clients address marketplace disruption by focusing on the content and creative lifecycle. The sessions will explore taking a holistic approach to developing a global content program that leverages technology and tools to create intuitive user experiences. Deloitte Digital , Deloitte Digital has created a new model for a new age – a creative digital consultancy that combines technology capabilities with informed industry insights to transform our clients’ businesses. Together, Deloitte Digital and OpenText are disrupting the digital experience by helping clients to improve how they deliver, analyze, track, and manage relevant content across multiple channels. At Enterprise World, Deloitte Digital will showcase how they’ve helped clients create dynamic experiences utilizing OpenText technologies – from transforming the customer experience with Exstream to creating more personalized web experiences with OpenText DAM.

, Deloitte Digital has created a new model for a new age – a creative digital consultancy that combines technology capabilities with informed industry insights to transform our clients’ businesses. Together, Deloitte Digital and OpenText are disrupting the digital experience by helping clients to improve how they deliver, analyze, track, and manage relevant content across multiple channels. At Enterprise World, Deloitte Digital will showcase how they’ve helped clients create dynamic experiences utilizing OpenText technologies – from transforming the customer experience with Exstream to creating more personalized web experiences with OpenText DAM. SAP (NYSE: SAP) , an OpenText partner, will host roundtable luncheons where registered attendees can hear business transformation stories from customers who have implemented SAP® and OpenText solutions. The attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the OpenText solutions that run with SAP software through a number of breakout sessions. Additionally, representatives at an SAP booth will provide in-depth information about SAP Hybris® digital commerce solutions.

, an OpenText partner, will host roundtable luncheons where registered attendees can hear business transformation stories from customers who have implemented SAP® and OpenText solutions. The attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the OpenText solutions that run with SAP software through a number of breakout sessions. Additionally, representatives at an SAP booth will provide in-depth information about SAP Hybris® digital commerce solutions. Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has over two decades of rich experience in implementing a wide range of enterprise content management solutions on OpenText products (including those acquired by OpenText). These solutions have been deployed for more than 500 projects across various industries and geographies energizing enterprises in their digital journey. TCS, an exclusive sponsor of the closing night celebrations featuring a private performance by Canada’s Walk off the Earth band, will maximize its participation to jointly explore business growth opportunities with Open Text. TCS will present two breakout sessions elaborating best practices on content-process integration for improving enterprise efficiency and customer experience management for the digital future.

[p"I am delighted to welcome Accenture Interactive, Deloitte, SAP and TCS to our home in Canada, as lead sponsors of Enterprise World,” said Adam Howatson, CMO at OpenText. “OpenText’s strategic relationships with industry leaders add to the strength of our brand, and to our ability to be trusted partners for our customers. We are honored by these strong and long-lasting global partnerships, and together, we have created a truly unique conference.”

About OpenText Enterprise World Now in its 19th year, OpenText Enterprise World (www.opentext.com/campaigns/enterprise-world-2017) provides a platform to interact and discuss the fourth industrial revolution with the organizations at the heart of it. With dedicated industry, start-up and educational tracks, the event offers attendees a comprehensive view of the digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends changing businesses across the globe and the strategies, tactics, and tools to achieve success.

Attendees have an opportunity to connect with OpenText executives, industry thought leaders and hundreds of peers at the precipice of the revolution and gain the knowledge to achieve their digital future.

Visit the registration and pricing page for more information about special discounts and group passes and to register (www.opentext.com/campaigns/enterprise-world-2017/register) for the event. For the latest news on OpenText Enterprise World, visit the Enterprise World Buzz (blogs.opentext.com/category/enterprise-world/).

About OpenText

