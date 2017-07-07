Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2017
Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2017.
- Consolidated Sales: Approximately 60 trillion Korean won
- Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 14.0 trillion Korean won
The above figures are estimates of consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be provided as a range. Therefore, in compliance with such disclosure regulations, the above figures represent the median of the earnings estimate range, provided below.
- Sales: 59 ~ 61 trillion Korean won
- Operating Profit: 13.9 ~ 14.1 trillion Korean won
2017 1Q, 2016 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
(in trillion won)
Sales 2017. 1Q: 50.55
Sales 2016. 2Q: 50.94
Operating profit 2017.1Q: 9.90
Operating profit 2016.2Q: 8.14
