Colombian Coffee Production Falls 9% in June

Colombia, the world’s leading producer of mild washed Arabica coffee, produced 1.05 million 60-kg bags in June, a 9% decrease compared to the 1.16 million bags produced in June 2016.

This cutback was still the result of delayed flowerings normally occurring between June and October 2016, but was less severe than the drop in April and May, confirming a trend to recovery of production levels, as estimated by the FNC.

Year-to-date production (January-June) reached nearly 6.4 million 60-kg bags, a 3% decrease compared to the more than 6.5 million bags produced during the same previous period.

In the last 12 months (July 2016-June 2017), Colombia produced nearly 14.1 million 60-kg bags, a 3% decrease compared to the nearly 14.5 million bags produced between July 2015 and June 2016.

So far this coffee year (October 2016-June 2017), Colombian coffee production registered 10.74 million 60-kg bags, almost a 1% increase compared to the 10.68 million bags produced during the same previous period.

See chart

Exports grow 3% in June

Colombian coffee exports reached 964,000 60-kg bags in June, a 3% increase compared to the 935,000 bags sold in international markets in June 2016.

Year-to-date exports (January-June) reached nearly 6.2 million bags, a 2% increase compared to the nearly 6.1 million 60-kg bags exported between January and June 2016. During the last 12 months (July 2015-June 2017) coffee exports reached nearly 13 million 60-kg bags, a very similar figure to that of the same previous period.

So far this coffee year (October 2016-June 2017) coffee exports reached nearly 10.2 million 60-kg bags, a 7% increase compared to the 9.5 million bags produced between October 2015 and June 2016.

See chart