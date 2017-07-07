More passengers chose VIA Rail for Canada day

Highlights

For the period of Thursday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 5, 2017

VIA Rail’s cross-Canada services

93,000 passengers | 10% increase compared to 2016

40 million kilometers travelled | 20% increase compared to 2016

15% increase in passenger revenues compared to 2016

Busiest day: Friday, June 30

Most popular destinations: Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal

Québec City - Windsor corridor

84,000 passengers | 10% increase compared to 2016

15% increase in passenger revenues compared to 2016

The Canadian: Toronto – Vancouver

5,000 passengers | 47% increase compared to 2016

15% increase in passenger revenues compared to last year

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) trains transported more than 93,000 travellers celebrating Canada Day between June 29 and July 5, a 10% increase compared to 2016. Over seven days, the passengers travelled a cumulative distance of 40 million kilometers, the equivalent of circling the Earth 1,000 times. Friday, June 30 was the busiest travel day of the weekend with 16,000 people taking the train. In the Québec City – Windsor corridor, 84,500 people were on the move, mostly between Toronto, Montréal and Ottawa, where 26,000, 15,000, and 12,000 passengers were welcomed respectively over this period. From June 29 to July 1 Ottawa station welcomed 7,000 people coming to take part in the Canada 150 festivities.

Lots of youths heading to Ottawa for July 1 and aboard the Canadian

Since July 1, the Canada 150 Youth Pass holders have been taking the train to discover the hidden gems of their country. Many of the Pass holders travelled to the nation’s capital for Canada Day.

5,000 passengers were welcomed aboard the Canadian over the course of the week of June 29 to July 5, a 47% increase compared to 2016. This spectacular increase is attributed to the many Pass holders who celebrated the 150th anniversary of Canada through a one-in-a-lifetime experience on board this iconic train. More than 1,500 trips were taken by Pass holders on the Canadian since the start of the month.

“As Canada’s national passenger rail carrier, we are honoured to serve more than 93,000 passengers while the Canada 150 festivities were in full force. The railway has been key to the economic development of this vast and magnificent country. It has also facilitated the establishment and expansion of its communities all over its territory and has brought Canadians together. At a time when passenger rail represents a smart choice for the many tourists, families, and business people, we are proud to continue the Canadian rail tradition and we are ready to work towards building a promising future,” said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail.

