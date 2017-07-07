Dell Enhances Leadership in Desktop Virtualization with New Appliance, Thin Client, Software Solutions

Dell Inc. is introducing a broad set of desktop virtualization (VDI) solutions across its portfolio that make it easier than ever for customers to deploy, configure and manage their VDI environments, including the Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI appliance, the Latitude 3480 mobile thin client, the latest version of the ThinOS 8.4 operating system with support for VMware Blast Extreme Protocol, and the new Wyse Management Suite software.

Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI for Small and Medium Businesses

The Dell EMC XC Xpress hyper-converged appliance, announced at Dell EMC World, is now optimized for VDI workloads with a reference architecture, enabling small to mid-size organizations to deploy and manage a Nutanix-powered environment. The appliance combines server and storage infrastructure, virtualization software, and cloud back-up in a single “out-of-the-box” solution that offers hypervisor and desktop broker choice. The XC Xpress for VDI provides SMBs with the functionality they need to deploy, manage and run a robust, scalable desktop virtualization environment.

Key benefits of Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI include:

Easy to Deploy, Easy to Manage: The appliance offers an end-to-end approach to VDI, and it can be deployed in just a few hours without the need for deep virtualization expertise or professional services. Ongoing management is efficient with the Nutanix PRISM management console, an HTML-based interface.

The appliance offers an end-to-end approach to VDI, and it can be deployed in just a few hours without the need for deep virtualization expertise or professional services. Ongoing management is efficient with the Nutanix PRISM management console, an HTML-based interface. Flexibility and Choice: Organizations can start with a three-node configuration and scale up to four nodes. The appliance supports the leading industry hypervisors and brokering technology. The XC Xpress for VDI is ideal for smaller environments, and complements Dell EMC VxRail for VDI and Dell EMC XC Series for VDI, which are widely used in larger enterprise VDI deployments.

Organizations can start with a three-node configuration and scale up to four nodes. The appliance supports the leading industry hypervisors and brokering technology. The XC Xpress for VDI is ideal for smaller environments, and complements Dell EMC VxRail for VDI and Dell EMC XC Series for VDI, which are widely used in larger enterprise VDI deployments. Feature-Rich and Reliable: The purpose-built appliance has robust functionality with application and desktop delivery in as little as 3U of rack space. Additional enterprise-class features include cloud-backup and self-healing clusters for resiliency.

Dell Latitude 3480 Mobile Thin Client Offers Enterprise-Class Secure Mobility

The Dell Latitude 3480 mobile thin client offers the security, control and manageability that organizations require from thin clients in a mobile form-factor based on Dell’s leading-edge Latitude PCs. Designed for task and knowledge workers, the mobile thin client is a cost-effective and powerful solution that leverages Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and broad connectivity options with the familiar user experience of an enterprise-class laptop.

Features of the Dell Latitude 3480 mobile thin client include:

Strong Performance with Portability: The mobile thin client features a 14-inch full HD display and is built with a robust feature set including an Intel dual core processor with integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM¹, and extended battery life.

The mobile thin client features a 14-inch full HD display and is built with a robust feature set including an Intel dual core processor with integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM¹, and extended battery life. Robust Connectivity: It supports a broad mix of peripheral attachments and network connections, including USB 3.1 (2) and 2.0 (1), RJ45, HDMI and VGA ports, and WLAN and Bluetooth connections. Customers can also use the Dell D1000 USB Dock Station for further peripheral expansion.

It supports a broad mix of peripheral attachments and network connections, including USB 3.1 (2) and 2.0 (1), RJ45, HDMI and VGA ports, and WLAN and Bluetooth connections. Customers can also use the Dell D1000 USB Dock Station for further peripheral expansion. Software Choice: Customers can connect to a variety of virtual desktop brokers including Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDS and VMware Horizon.

Customers have the option of an additional security layer with Dell Threat Defense, the advanced threat prevention solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help proactively prevent malware, including ransomware and zero day threats, from executing on all Windows thin clients. In addition, thin clients purchased with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise qualify under the Microsoft Software Assurance program, which can result in up to 50 percent savings over the Virtual Desktop Access (VDA) license.

ThinOS 8.4 with Expanded Protocol Support

Dell continues to invest in its most virus-resistant thin client operating system by adding new capabilities and expanded protocol support for Citrix and VMware customers. ThinOS 8.4 now supports VMware Blast Extreme remote connection protocol, offering an even richer graphical experience, and greater flexibility and management options in virtual workspace environments.

For Citrix users, ThinOS 8.4 now supports the latest Citrix HDX RealTime optimization pack 2.2 for increased unified communications capabilities, and greater video and multimedia capabilities including support for HTML5 video redirection to control and optimize the way XenApp and XenDesktop servers deliver HTML5 multimedia web content. It also now supports Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), and HTTP Independent Computing Architecture (ICA) multimedia redirection, which is needed for modern video content distribution services such as QUMU Multicasting.

Finally, there are several security enhancements to ThinOS 8.4 including firmware signature verification by default on firmware upgrades and downgrades, and support for a simplified certificate enrollment protocol to support secure issuance of certificates to trusted network devices.

New Wyse Thin Client Management Platform

Last month, Dell released Wyse Management Suite, a new solution that allows organizations to configure, monitor, manage and optimize Wyse thin client deployments up to tens of thousands of seats. With installation taking place in under five minutes, it is fast and easy for administrators to deploy and manage a fleet of thin clients without the complexity typically associated with thin client management. Organizations can choose from two versions to meet their needs: Standard and Pro.

Wyse Management Suite Standard is a free, on-premises management tool for up to 10,000 endpoints. Wyse Management Suite Pro is a U.S. $20 per seat, per year subscription with the option of either on-premises or cloud management – or a combination of both. With the Pro solution, organizations can adopt a hybrid model and “float” their licenses between on-premises and cloud management.

“Organizations today are looking for ease and flexibility in their IT solutions and desktop virtualization is no exception,” said Steve Lalla, SVP and General Manager of Commercial Client Software & Solutions at Dell. “The broad range of solutions that we have announced today – spanning an optimized hyper-converged appliance, mobile thin client, and enhanced endpoint software and management – make it more accessible for a broader range of organizations to more efficiently deploy and manage end-to-end desktop virtualization environments, while ensuring data remains safe and secure.”

Availability

The following solutions are available in the United States and select countries worldwide:

Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI is available starting July 20, 2017.

Dell Latitude 3480 mobile thin client is available starting July 19, 2017, with a starting price of U.S. $799.

Wyse ThinOS 8.4 is available now.

Wyse Management Suite is available now. The migration capability from Wyse Device Manager to Wyse Management Suite will be available in the next release.

