Lufthansa Munich: It doesn’t get much faster than this

Lufthansa now offers a very special service to passengers flying from Munich to Düsseldorf, Berlin/Tegel, Frankfurt and Hamburg, allowing them to get to their flight even more quickly. “SmartDepart” is the name of the free service, which for the time being will be available to all Lufthansa passengers in Terminal 2 as of 31 October 2017. Every day, from 06:00 to 08:30 and from 16:00 to 18:30, there will be a separate security check prior to the above flights close to the departure gates, thus decreasing the time it takes to board the plane. “Saving valuable time and getting to the flight without stress is important to our customers. That’s why we have optimized the travel steps to enable significant time savings. This makes Terminal 2 a pioneer when it comes to speed”, says Wilken Bormann, CEO Hub Munich. The service is currently being tested in Munich, and once successfully introduced it will be expanded.

Overview of the new service

Fast lane thanks to a separate security check

Passengers in Terminal 2 will have their own security check for all flights to Düsseldorf, Berlin/Tegel, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The service is available daily to all Lufthansa passengers travelling with a single piece of luggage during peak times; from 06:00 to 08:30 and from 16:00 to 18:30.

The security check is labelled “Smart Depart Fast Lane”.

Special departure gates

Quickly to the plane after the security check: The location of the departure gates has also been precisely planned. They are in the middle of Terminal 2 and only a short walk from the security check. Once at the destination, the arrival gates are also close to the exit.

Shorter boarding time

Passengers who fly to these destinations can arrive at the gate a little later: The boarding time for this destination was reduced from the usual 30 to 20 minutes.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Media Relations Lufthansa Group