NASA Awards Contract for Technology Research, Development, Support

NASA has awarded a contract to Analytical Mechanics Associates, Inc. (AMA), of Hampton, Virginia, for technology research and development, and support of these activities, to help meet evolving NASA mission objectives.

Technology, Engineering, and Aerospace Mission Support (TEAMS) 3 is a hybrid cost-plus-award-fee/cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a three-year base period and a two-year option. The potential total value of the contract is $324.4 million.

Under TEAMS 3, AMA will support: scientific research; engineering design, analysis, and development; technology readiness level advancement of work associated with evolving NASA missions; implementation of technology programs; test implementation and operations; systems analysis and conceptual design; and program/project management support.

The contractor also will support multiple long-term, complex NASA missions, programs and projects for the agency’s four mission directorates, as well as NASA’s Engineering and Safety Center, located at the agency’s Langley Research Center in Hampton.

