Lufthansa Group Airlines are the Best Airlines for Business Trips in Germany and Europe

At this year’s Business Traveller Awards, the Lufthansa Group network airlines won the top three awards for “Best Airline for Business Travellers in Germany and Europe”. For the fifth time in a row, SWISS defended first place, followed by Austrian Airlines placing second and Lufthansa coming in as third. SWISS was also voted second place by Business Traveller readers as the “Best Airline for Business Travellers” for worldwide travel. Furthermore, LH.com was awarded “Best internet offer for Business Travellers”.

“ SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa were ranked the top three in Europe, showing that customers value our investment in aircraft, facilities and digitalisation just as much as our employees’ excellent service” says Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and responsible for the Hub Management department. “Using our well-connected, excellent network services, business travellers can quickly and efficiently reach around 300 destinations worldwide via our four hubs"

Every year, readers of the prestigious German Business Traveller magazine take part in a survey conducted by an independent marketing institute, in which they rate various companies in the travel sector.

Lufthansa won the Skytrax World Airline Award “Best Airline in Europe” on 20 June based on a survey of almost 20 million passengers worldwide. Lufthansa was additionally named “Best Airline in Western Europe”, in which, SWISS and Austrian Airlines were also nominated for. Lufthansa was also honoured with the award “Best First Class Lounge Dining” and the employees of Austrian Airlines were named “Best Airline Staff Service in Europe”.

